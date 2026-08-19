Eight more African nations pledge new circular economy roadmaps

ABIDJAN,19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Africa Circular Economy Facility, a multi-donor trust fund administered by the African Development Bank Group, is expanding its reach to eight additional nations supporting the creation and launch of national circular economy roadmaps. This second cohort enhances a programme that continues to demonstrate how the integration of circularity into public policy, can drive economic transformation.

As part of this second phase of the National Roadmaps for the Circular Economy (NCER) programme, Angola, Liberia, Madagascar, and Senegal will develop their own roadmaps by identifying priority sectors, aligning institutional efforts, and tailoring strategic guidelines to their local productive structures.

Meanwhile, Benin, Chad, Ethiopia, and Mauritius, are entering the implementation phase to translate government frameworks into actionable policies, funded programmes, and sustainable institutional capacities.

“The continent faces an annual development financing gap of more than $400 billion. Roadmaps for the circular economy can help countries strengthen their domestic productive capacities and turn their priorities into investment opportunities,” said Anthony Nyong, Director of the Climate Change and Green Growth Department at the African Development Bank Group.