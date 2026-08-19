OpenAI introduces ChatGPT for teens in new safety update

WASHINGTON, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- US company OpenAI has announced the launch of a specialised version of its popular app—dubbed "ChatGPT for Teens"—amid growing concerns among researchers and parents regarding teenagers' emotional reliance on chatbots.

''We’re introducing ChatGPT for Teens, an experience designed to help teens learn, think critically, deepen understanding, and use AI with confidence. It provides stronger built-in safety protections for teens, including features to promote healthy use and additional controls for parents. If our system estimates someone is under 18 or they state their age is between 13 and 17,⁠ they are automatically placed into ChatGPT for Teens,'' the company said.

''We believe AI should expand educational opportunity, which is why we designed ChatGPT for Teens to support moments outside the classroom when help is not always available, while keeping teens engaged in an active and collaborative learning process.''

A teen studying for a test, for example, can ask ChatGPT to explain an unfamiliar concept, work through a practice problem, and check their understanding. If they ask for a quick answer, ChatGPT for Teens can guide them toward the steps and questions that help them work through it themselves, it explained.

The experience brings together:

Study Mode, which uses guiding questions and step-by-step support to help teens understand the material.

New responsible homework reminders, which can recognize when a teen appears to be trying to shortcut an assignment and redirect them toward Study Mode for step-by-step collaborative problem solving.

Quizzes and Learning Visualizations which give teens more ways to practice, test what they know, and see difficult concepts more clearly to test understanding.

And with new Study Hours, teens or parents can choose times when Study Mode is on by default, making it easier to turn better study habits into a routine.

“Not every student has someone at home who can help when they get stuck or have questions with their homework. With the right guardrails, AI can help fill that gap. Tools like Responsible Homework Reminder can guide students step by step, helping them understand their mistakes, build confidence, and keep learning—not simply hand them an answer. That kind of individualized support can make a meaningful difference for students who want to succeed but don’t always know how to move forward.”