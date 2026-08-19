Dollar drifts near multi-month lows

HONG KONG, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar drifted near multi-month lows against ​major peers on Wednesday as Treasury yields eased from recent highs, with investors awaiting ‌minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for clues on the path of interest rates.

The euro inched higher to $1.1577, remaining close to the two-month high touched earlier this week.

Sterling was little changed at $1.3533, holding near a ​three-month high ahead of British inflation data due later on Wednesday.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.56 per dollar, having given back much of its intervention gains, but it is still well off a multi-decade ​low of about 164.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, was ​down marginally at 99.65.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar and the Australian dollar were ​little changed, last trading at $0.5874 and $0.7083, respectively.