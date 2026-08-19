Trump pauses tariffs on Canadian imports

WASHINGTON, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump announced late on Tuesday he was putting a three-day pause on new ​50 percent tariffs set to go into effect on Canadian goods at midnight, saying the two countries had reached a deal.

An hour later, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ‌said in a statement that "substantial progress has been made, although there is important work still to be done."

Trump said in his post on Truth Social that he paused the tariffs "based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalisation of documents, have a DEAL."

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's office said ​the deal will include "comprehensive market access for all American goods, economic security commitments, digital trade alignment," and other provisions.