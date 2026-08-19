Wall collapse leaves five dead, 17 injured in southwest China

CHENGDU, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Five people were killed and 17 others injured following a wall collapse in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The accident happened around 5:30 pm (Beijing Time) Tuesday in a village in Changning County, said the local emergency management bureau.

An investigation into the accident showed that a villager was holding a courtyard banquet at home, and excessive water accumulated on a temporary rain shelter caused the wall -- used to anchor the shelter -- to collapse, according to the bureau.

Three people were killed at the scene, while two others died after medical treatment failed. Another 17 injured people are currently receiving medical treatment.