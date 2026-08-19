Under patronage of UAE President, 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair to take place in September

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, will organise the 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair from 13th to 18th September 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The fair, held under the theme "Turn the Page, Read the World", will bring together renowned figures from the publishing sector and the cultural and creative industries, further strengthening Abu Dhabi's presence on the global cultural map.

The programme will feature around 1,500 events aligned with the UAE’s Year of Family aspirations, and bring together exhibitors from 95 countries alongside distinguished writers, thinkers, and academics from around the world. Together, these elements reflect the growing role of culture in nurturing lifelong learning, strengthening family and community connections, and shaping future generations.

This year's programme is organised around three main themes: global culture and civilisational dialogue, innovation and the creation of the future, and the arts and live cultural experiences.

The Balkans will be celebrated as the Guest of Honour, while the fair will honour the scholar Al Khalil ibn Ahmad Al Farahidi as its Focus Personality and Miguel de Cervantes' Don Quixote as the Book of the World. These selections embody the fair’s tribute to the figures and works that have shaped human consciousness, enriched thought, and promoted dialogue between civilisations throughout history.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "For 35 years, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair has helped shape a vibrant cultural ecosystem where ideas are exchanged, creativity is nurtured, and literature enriches everyday life. It has grown into one of the region’s leading platforms for cultural exchange, supporting the growth of the global publishing and creative industries while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a centre for culture, knowledge and innovation.

"As we continue to invest in our cultural infrastructure, initiatives such as the fair play an essential role in inspiring new generations of readers, writers and creators, while driving the emirate’s continued social, intellectual and economic development.”

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said that the fair continues to connect people, ideas and cultures, showcasing the richness of Arab culture and the authenticity of Emirati identity.

The event serves as a vital platform for cultural dialogue, enabling participants and visitors to engage with leading thinkers, writers and publishers, and explore the latest trends shaping the future of publishing and the cultural and creative industries, he said.

"We are committed to strengthening the fair’s role as a driver of growth for the publishing sector and creative industries and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for culture and knowledge," bin Tamim added.

In a first for the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, a special ceremony will open the event, celebrating its 35-year journey. The event will explore the UAE’s cultural narrative with music and patriotic songs and will feature a theatrical performance inspired by Al-Khalil ibn Ahmad Al-Farahidi, the Focus Personality of this year's edition.

This year's fair will present a wide-ranging programme of cultural and knowledge-based events, alongside dedicated educational and creative programmes for children and young adults.

A professional programme will also feature a specialised conference exploring emerging trends in the publishing industry. The fair will also launch a new programme, "Poetry Nights", featuring a rich blend of poetry readings, literary conversations, and critical discussions with some of the Arab world's most distinguished poets.

In keeping with a long-standing tradition, the fair will host the 2026 Sheikh Zayed Book Award ceremony, honouring this year's laureates and marking the award's achievements over the past two decades. The ceremony will also highlight its contribution to supporting authorship, translation, and scholarly research, in line with the fair's broader role in advancing cultural life.

Now in its 35th year, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair continues to strengthen its position as a global platform for cultural dialogue and a key driver of growth in publishing and the wider cultural and creative industries.

This reflects the UAE's and Abu Dhabi's vision to place culture and knowledge at the heart of sustainable development, harness culture as a source of soft power and promote intercultural dialogue, further advancing Abu Dhabi's standing as a global cultural capital and a leading centre for knowledge creation.