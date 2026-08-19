Knowledge, research key to sustainable humanitarian work: TRENDS Group

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group said humanitarian work should go beyond providing urgent assistance to understanding the structural causes of crises, supported by knowledge, analysis and foresight studies.

In a statement marking World Humanitarian Day, observed annually on 19th August, TRENDS Group said rigorous research can help make humanitarian action more sustainable, transforming emergency response into long-term strategy and crisis management into efforts to build peace and stability.

The Group said that, together with its five companies, it continues to promote a culture of knowledge-based humanitarian work, based on the view that investment in humanitarian studies can contribute to the dignity and stability of communities.

It added that knowledge-based humanitarian work should not be limited to analysing current challenges but should also anticipate future ones through simulation models and alternative scenarios. Such tools, it said, can help societies and countries build resilience and gradually reduce their dependence on external assistance.

TRENDS Group said humanitarian work should not be treated as a seasonal effort tied to an annual occasion, but as a continuous scientific and practical approach and a long-term investment in people's ability to recover from crises.

It added that knowledge and scientific research can help guide relief and humanitarian organisations towards more effective and sustainable approaches.