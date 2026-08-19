Humanitarian action enduring responsibility, mission that transcends borders: NCEMA Chairman

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said that World Humanitarian Day is an occasion to reaffirm the importance of solidarity and collective responsibility in protecting people and safeguarding human dignity.

Al Neyadi also paid tribute to humanitarian organisations and personnel for their efforts to support people affected by crises around the world.

He said that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has established an enduring humanitarian approach founded on taking the initiative and extending assistance to those in need without discrimination.

This approach, he said, reflects the values upon which the nation was founded and its belief that humanitarian action is a shared responsibility that transcends borders and other considerations.

NCEMA, in coordination with national entities and international partners, continues to strengthen preparedness and ensure an effective response to humanitarian needs arising from exceptional circumstances. These efforts contribute to protecting lives, supporting those affected, strengthening coordination, and ensuring that assistance reaches those who need it swiftly and effectively.

"On this occasion, we reaffirm that the success of humanitarian action depends on coordinated efforts, sustainable partnerships, and the ability to respond effectively at the right time and in the right place," he said.

Al Neyadi reaffirmed that the UAE will remain an active partner in supporting humanitarian action regionally and internationally, continuing its longstanding tradition of giving in a way that promotes cooperation and solidarity, protects people, and helps communities confront challenges.