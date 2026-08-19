Dubai International Holy Quran Award draws record 20,500 applications from 135 countries

DUBAI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Holy Quran Award has received a record 20,500 applications from 135 countries for its 29th edition in 2027, attracting the broadest international participation in the history of Quran awards.

The award is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

This record-breaking participation reflects the remarkable success of the award's comprehensive developmental vision, "In Search of the Most Beautiful Quran Recitation in the World," which has fundamentally transformed the award by introducing direct personal applications alongside the traditional nomination process through participants' home countries or accredited Islamic centers.

The vision also introduced the largest prize package in the history of Quran awards, with total prize money exceeding AED12 million, in addition to significant updates to the award's categories, eligibility criteria, evaluation, and participation mechanisms.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, affirmed that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has transformed Dubai into the centre of an unprecedented global movement dedicated to learning, memorising, mastering, and promoting the Holy Quran.

He noted that this level of international participation, which has surpassed all expectations, confirms that the award's new developmental vision is opening broader and more inspiring horizons in serving the Holy Quran while strengthening the connection of future generations with its teachings, values, and noble principles.

"Today, with these record numbers of participants, the award's impact extends across a vast geographical and human landscape around the world. Its influence now goes far beyond participation figures, generating exceptional engagement with the Award and the outstanding Quranic voices participating throughout every stage," he said.

Applications were received from a broad international landscape, including Arab and Islamic countries as well as Muslim communities in non-Muslim nations across every continent. Egypt ranked first with 6,838 applications, followed by Indonesia with 1,923, Pakistan with 1,862 and Syria with 1,511 applications.

The Male Category (Over 16 years old) received 14,040 applications, while the Male and Female Category (Under 16 years old) attracted 6,495 applications, including 2,394 female applicants.

The first-place winner in the Male Category (Over 16 years old) will receive US$1 million, while the first-place winner in the Male and Female Category (Under 16 years old) will also receive US$1 million. The second-place winner in each category will receive $100,000, the third-place winner $50,000, and the Global Quranic Personality will be honoured with a $1 million award.

The introduction of direct personal applications, alongside nominations submitted through participants' home countries or accredited Islamic centres, has also contributed to exceptional growth in participation from around the world by giving outstanding Quranic talents greater flexibility to submit their applications.

The 29th edition also introduces a landmark initiative under which a select group of finalists will be invited to Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan to lead Taraweeh prayers at the emirate's major mosques. Public voting will then determine the Most Beautiful Quran Recitation in the World during the final stage of the award.

All applications received by the award are undergoing a rigorous preliminary evaluation process based on the highest standards of Tajweed, vocal excellence, recitation quality, and overall performance, with judging panels currently selecting the finest voices to advance to the next stages.

For the Male Category (Over 16 years old), contestants who qualify in the first stage based on vocal excellence, recitation quality, and mastery of Tajweed will advance to the second stage, where the Most Beautiful Quran Recitation in the World will be selected through public voting.

A select group of outstanding contestants will be invited to Dubai during Ramadan to lead Taraweeh prayers at major mosques before public voting takes place from 8th to 16th February 2027.

For the Male and Female Category (Under 16 years old), contestants selected in the first stage based on vocal excellence, recitation quality, and mastery of Tajweed will advance to the second stage, which will be held from 1st to 14th September 2026 through live video judging.

The finalists will then compete in the third stage through public voting to determine the Most Beautiful Quran Recitation in the World from 8th to 16th February 2027, culminating in the award's closing ceremony during the second week of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The Dubai International Holy Quran Award has firmly established its global standing through achievements spanning 28 editions. Since its launch, 7,826 contestants from 123 countries have participated in the award. The award has distributed more than AED67 million in prize money and has honoured 24 individuals and three institutions with the Global Quranic Personality Award.