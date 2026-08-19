UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Afghanistan on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, Emir of Afghanistan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Emir of Afghanistan and to Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund.