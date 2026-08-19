IACAD to showcase smart framework for safe giving at DIHAD 2026

DUBAI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) will showcase initiatives aimed at improving donation transparency, governance and digital giving at the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD 2026).

IACAD, an annual sponsor of the event, will participate in the 22nd edition of DIHAD, which runs from 24th to 26th August at Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme “Humanitarian Work in a Transformative Phase: Shaping the Future of Humanitarian Action.”

The Department will promote its “MUSARRAH” (Authorised) mark, an official designation for charitable events and activities that have obtained the required permits in Dubai. The mark allows the public to verify charitable campaigns and their organisers before donating.

IACAD will also showcase “The Fruits of Your Donations 2026”, an initiative that tracks donations from collection through approved channels to distribution among eligible beneficiaries, highlighting how funds are allocated and their humanitarian and development impact.

Another initiative on display will be the “Smart Donation Box”, which allows electronic donations through bank cards, digital wallets and QR codes. IACAD said the system is designed to improve efficiency, security and the delivery of funds to beneficiaries while supporting Dubai's digital transformation and cashless economy goals.

Mohammed Musbeh Dhaahi, Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector at IACAD, said the Department's sponsorship of DIHAD reflected Dubai's efforts to support charitable work, strengthen engagement with the public and encourage partnerships and the exchange of expertise.

He said IACAD's pavilion will demonstrate how the donation process is governed, from licensing charitable activities and collecting funds through secure channels to monitoring spending and measuring the impact on beneficiaries.