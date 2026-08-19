UAE floating hospital in Al Arish marks Indonesia's 81st Independence Day

AL ARISH, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE floating hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish marked the 81st Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia alongside the Indonesian medical team working at the facility as part of Operation "Chivalrous Knight 3."

The event recognised the Indonesian team's contribution alongside Emirati medical and administrative staff in providing healthcare and treatment to Palestinian patients and wounded people arriving from the Gaza Strip.

The celebration reflects the deep humanitarian cooperation and bilateral ties between the UAE and Indonesia, grounded in shared values of solidarity and joint relief efforts. The participation of the Indonesian medical personnel serves as a model of international medical collaboration aimed at supporting Palestinians and easing their suffering.

Under Operation "Chivalrous Knight 3," the UAE floating hospital continues to provide medical treatment and care to Palestinian patients as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support Palestinian people.