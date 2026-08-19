Sharjah Charity International, ‘Chivalrous Knight 3’ launch campaign to support education in Gaza

SHARJAH, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI), in cooperation with Operation "Chivalrous Knight 3", has launched a campaign to support education and Palestinian students in the Gaza Strip.

The initiative is part of ongoing UAE humanitarian efforts launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Adviser at the Office of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, said that the UAE's humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza reflects a deeply rooted approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continued by the leadership.

Al Suwaidi emphasised that education is a core pillar of UAE humanitarian work and as an investment in people and future generations.

He said the campaign will provide students in Gaza with educational supplies to help them continue their studies amid difficult humanitarian conditions.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of SCI, said the organisation had dispatched an air shipment carrying more than 60 tonnes of school and office supplies from Sharjah International Airport to the Egyptian city of Al Arish, ahead of their delivery to Gaza.

The shipment includes educational and stationery supplies intended to meet students' basic needs and support educational institutions in the Strip.