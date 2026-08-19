UAE remains symbol of human fraternity, beacon of humanitarian endeavour: Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that humanitarian action is regarded as a cornerstone of the UAE’s foreign policy, reflected in its approach to providing relief to those in need and empowering communities to build a more stable and prosperous future.

In a statement marking World Humanitarian Day, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah said that respect for international humanitarian law remains an indispensable foundation for protecting civilians and humanitarian workers, and for safeguarding human dignity and life during times of conflict and crisis.

He added, "Guided by a steadfast commitment to responding to humanitarian needs wherever they arise, without discrimination, the UAE continues to strengthen international partnerships and support multilateral efforts, thereby helping to expand the impact and sustainability of humanitarian action.

“On World Humanitarian Day, we believe that solidarity with humanity and the protection of human dignity and life constitute a shared responsibility. Guided by this belief, we are committed to ensuring that our humanitarian response is innovative and sustainable – extending beyond meeting urgent needs to empowering individuals and communities and supporting pathways to development and prosperity.”

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah concluded, “This is the responsibility we shoulder and work to fulfil – a responsibility that goes beyond responding to suffering to fostering hope and building a better future, so that the UAE remains a symbol of human fraternity and a beacon of humanitarian endeavour.”