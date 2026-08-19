Ministry of Finance equips national talent with latest global practices in asset management

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the Asset Management Academy (AMA) and Turner & Townsend International Ltd. to deliver the Institute of Asset Management (IAM) training programmes.

This will support the adoption of global best practices and international standards in asset management and further advance the government financial management ecosystem.

The partnership aims to develop the professional capabilities of national talent across federal entities by equipping participants with advanced knowledge and practical skills that enhance their asset management capabilities. It will also support decision-making related to the planning and management of asset lifecycles, thereby contributing to greater institutional performance efficiency and maximising the value of government assets.

The partnership is also aligned with the UAE’s strategic direction to accelerate the adoption of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in government operations by developing skilled professionals capable of harnessing advanced technologies to enhance asset management efficiency and leveraging data to support planning and decision-making processes.

The agreement was signed at the Ministry’s offices in Dubai in the presence of Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; Mariam Mohammed Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Government Financial Management Sector at the Ministry; and a number of officials and specialists from both sides.

AlKhoori signed the agreement on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, while Graeme Baxter, Country Manager in the UAE, signed on behalf of the Asset Management Academy and Turner & Townsend International Ltd.

Mariam Al Amiri affirmed that the partnership forms part of the Ministry of Finance’s ongoing efforts to advance the government financial management ecosystem and enhance the readiness of government entities to adopt global best practices and standards in asset management.

She noted that investing in the development of specialised national capabilities is a key pillar in achieving the UAE’s objectives of building a more efficient, agile, and sustainable government model capable of harnessing knowledge, advanced technologies, and innovation to support strategic planning and decision-making.

She added that the partnership will strengthen governance and enhance institutional performance, thereby supporting the UAE’s competitiveness and reinforcing its position in adopting global best practices in asset management.

She affirmed that the partnership reflects the Ministry of Finance’s commitment to empowering national professionals and equipping them with specialised knowledge and skills in asset management, thereby enhancing their ability to apply modern methodologies and manage asset lifecycles efficiently and effectively.

Graeme Baxter said, “The strategic partnership with the Ministry of Finance reflects a shared commitment to strengthening national asset management capabilities through the delivery of IAM programmes and certifications, while facilitating the transfer of international expertise and best practices.”

The IAM training programmes and certifications offer specialised training covering the principles of asset management, asset lifecycle management, risk management, performance improvement and artificial intelligence, strategic planning, and the maximisation of the sustainable value of assets.

The programme is delivered in accordance with global best practices and standards, including the ISO 55000 series. It is designed to equip participants with the ability to apply modern asset management methodologies and enhance the efficiency of planning and decision-making.

The programme will be delivered through a flexible training model offering in-person, remote, or hybrid participation, in line with the needs of federal entities.