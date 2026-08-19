UAE prioritises humanitarian action in foreign policy: Reem Al Hashimy

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said, “On World Humanitarian Day, we reflect on a responsibility that transcends geographical boundaries – one centred on humanity and on safeguarding human dignity and life. It is a shared humanitarian responsibility that knows no borders and makes no distinction between peoples or communities.”

In a statement on the occasion, Al Hashimy affirmed, “The UAE has made humanitarian action a priority in its foreign policy, guided by a belief that responding to crises extends beyond providing relief during critical circumstances to empowering people, strengthening communities’ capacity to recover and rebuild, and building a more stable and prosperous future.”

She added, “On this occasion, we express our deepest appreciation and gratitude to all humanitarian workers who stand alongside those in need in the most challenging circumstances, save lives, and embody the highest values of human solidarity and fraternity. We also reaffirm the need to ensure the full protection of humanitarian workers, thereby enabling humanitarian assistance to reach those most in need safely, immediately, and without obstruction.”

“In this context, the UAE signed the Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel in September 2025, during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), underscoring its steadfast commitment to upholding international humanitarian law, protecting humanitarian workers, and ensuring the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance,” Al Hashimy noted.