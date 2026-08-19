UAE leaders congratulate András Baka on election, swearing-in as President of Hungary

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to András Baka on the occasion of his election and swearing-in as President of Hungary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Hungarian President on the occasion.