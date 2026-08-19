DUPHAT 2026 to kick off in Dubai next Tuesday

DUBAI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The 31st edition of the Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition – DUPHAT 2026 will kick off next Tuesday and run for three days at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring more than 1,100 brands and attracting over 25,000 visitors from 85 countries around the world.

The event will bring together leading industry figures, experts and specialists from around the world to explore the latest developments and innovations shaping the future of the pharmaceutical sector.

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has announced its official support for DUPHAT 2026, in a step that reflects its commitment to supporting the advancement of the pharmaceutical industry and strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors, while supporting the development of the pharmaceutical ecosystem in the UAE through enhancing regulatory frameworks, encouraging innovation, promoting local pharmaceutical manufacturing, and reinforcing supply chain resilience.

This support also reflects the Emirates Drug Establishment's commitment to advancing scientific excellence and professional development, contributing to patient safety and ensuring access to safe, effective and high-quality medicines, in line with the UAE National Strategy's objectives of advancing healthcare and reinforcing the country's position as a leading regional and global hub for the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare innovation.

DUPHAT is recognised as one of the world's leading specialised events for the pharmaceutical sector across the Middle East and Africa. It serves as a global platform bringing together leading pharmaceutical companies, specialists, experts and decision-makers to showcase the latest innovations and technologies, discuss the future of the pharmaceutical industry, and explore opportunities for collaboration and strategic partnerships.

Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani Chairman of DUPHAT and DUPHAT International Scientific Council (DISC) Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, said, "DUPHAT's continued success is the result of a clear vision founded on the belief that innovation and international collaboration are the cornerstones of building a more sustainable pharmaceutical future. For more than three decades, DUPHAT has successfully established itself as the largest and most prominent global platform dedicated to the pharmaceutical industry, and as a premier destination where industry leaders and international companies gather each year.

With the participation of leading international institutions and global companies in this year's edition, we continue to strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub that brings together expertise and talent, while contributing to the development of innovative pharmaceutical solutions that support the health of communities."

Through its official support for the event, which brings together regulatory authorities, industry leaders and the scientific community, the Emirates Drug Establishment contributes to supporting knowledge exchange, exploring investment opportunities, and developing pharmaceutical solutions that help improve the quality of healthcare. The support also reaffirms the importance of public-private sector partnerships in developing an advanced pharmaceutical ecosystem, enhancing the quality of pharmaceutical products, supporting local manufacturing, encouraging research and development, and aligning with the UAE's vision of building a sustainable healthcare sector driven by innovation and knowledge.

DUPHAT 2026 will feature 104 scientific sessions and 12 workshops, in addition to 400 scientific posters presented by university students. Held alongside DUPHAT, VITASHOW DUBAI will showcase the latest innovations in nutritional supplements, providing industry leaders with a platform to present products and innovative developments in this sector.

For more than three decades, DUPHAT has successfully established itself as a global platform spanning every stage of the pharmaceutical value chain, from manufacturing and research and development to innovative healthcare solutions and pharmaceutical distribution, while helping shape the future of the sector.

DUPHAT is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding. In addition to the official support of the Emirates Drug Establishment, supporting organisations include the Dubai Health Authority, American Pharmacists Association (APhA), European Society of Clinical Pharmacy (ESCP), European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences (EUFEPS), Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), European Society of Oncology Pharmacy (ESOP), International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), and International Association of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring and Clinical Toxicology (IATDMCT), among others.