UAE leaders congratulate Zambian President on re-election

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Hakainde Hichilema of the Republic of Zambia on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Zambian President on the occasion.