MoHAP becomes UAE’s first health entity to receive International Accreditation for Future Readiness and Organisational Agility – Gold/Leading Level

DUBAI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has become the first entity in the UAE's healthcare sector to receive the International Accreditation for Future Readiness and Organisational Agility – Gold/Leading Level, awarded by the International Business Agility Institute (TIBAI).

Recognition underscores the maturity of the MoHAP’s institutional ecosystem and its ability to anticipate change, respond with agility, and manage transformation efficiently in line with internationally recognised methodologies. It also reinforces the UAE Government's competitiveness and leadership in adopting future-focused best practices.

The accreditation was awarded following MoHAP’s successful fulfilment of the strategic and operational requirements of the Future Readiness and Organisational Agility framework across all sectors and departments. The Ministry achieved outstanding scores under the TIBAI Model, the world's first accredited model in this field, which comprises 61 standards and 1,500 assessment points covering multiple domains, including future readiness, dynamic capabilities, institutional culture, leadership, finance, agile processes, technology, services, and strategic and operational frameworks. The achievement demonstrates the Ministry's commitment to implementing an integrated institutional framework built on international best practices and strengthening its readiness to sustain institutional excellence.

Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said: "attaining the International Accreditation for Future Readiness and Organisational Agility – Gold/Leading Level is the outcome of the UAE leadership's vision to build a government that is more future-ready, proactive and capable of responding to change while accelerating continuous development. He noted that the accreditation also reflects the maturity of the Ministry's institutional ecosystem and the collective efforts of its teams in embedding a culture of innovation, excellence and sustainable performance."

He added, "This accreditation highlights the Ministry's sustained commitment to adopting international best practices in institutional governance while strengthening our ability to deliver more efficient, higher-quality healthcare services centred on the needs of society. These efforts support the objectives of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision and further reinforce the UAE's position as a global model for building agile, future-ready government institutions."

For his part, Saqr Al Hemeiri, Director of the Strategy and Future Department, said that the accreditation demonstrates the maturity of the Ministry's institutional ecosystem, which is designed to strengthen future readiness through the seamless integration of strategic planning, risk management, foresight, innovation and digital transformation. This integrated approach enhances institutional performance and enables the Ministry to respond more effectively and rapidly to an evolving operating environment.

He explained that the Ministry aligned its policies, processes and operating systems with the requirements of the TIBAI Model by adopting international best practices, strengthening institutional capabilities and assessing readiness levels through a robust scientific methodology, enabling it to achieve outstanding performance across all assessment domains.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the International Business Agility Institute (TIBAI) developed the world's first accredited model for Future Readiness and Organisational Agility. The model provides an integrated framework for assessing and enhancing readiness across public and private sector organisations in line with internationally recognised standards and best practices.