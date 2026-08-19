Sharjah Ruler approves SDHR’s general organisational structure

SHARJAH, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree approving the Sharjah Department of Human Resources' (SDHR) general organisational structure.

The decree stipulates the approval of the general organisational structure of the Department of Human Resources in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Executive Council shall issue decisions approving the department’s detailed organisational structure and the measures necessary to implement the decree, including approving job descriptions for the duties of its organisational units in line with their respective competencies, and establishing, merging, or abolishing any organisational units under the departments included in the general organisational structure.