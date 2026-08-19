Etihad Airways becomes first airline to accept Jaywan payments

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways has enabled Jaywan, the UAE's national domestic card scheme, as a payment option on etihad.com, becoming the first airline to accept the card for flight bookings.

Guests can now use a Jaywan card to book Etihad flights across the airline's expanding global network, with all bookings made directly through etihad.com.

The integration has been designed to offer a smooth, secure checkout experience, reinforcing Etihad's alignment with the UAE's digital payments future.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest at Etihad Airways, said, “Being the first airline to accept Jaywan payments is a proud moment reflecting our commitment to deliver greater choice and convenience for our guests, while rewarding loyal travellers. This is the first step in our partnership with Al Etihad Payments, and a demonstration of how closely Etihad is aligned with the UAE's strategic growth and integration across sectors.

"UAE-based guests can now book with us using a payment method built specifically for them, and it's a move towards a broader offering that will soon reward our Etihad Guest members holding Jaywan Royal cards with exclusive fare discounts and priority benefits.”

Andrea Cianchetti, Chief Products Officer at Al Etihad Payments, said, “A strong cardholder proposition is an important part of how Jaywan delivers value as the UAE’s domestic card scheme. Our partnership with Etihad Airways adds direct value as Jaywan cardholders can use their cards to book flights, and Jaywan Royal cardholders gain exclusive fare discounts and priority benefits. Everyday payment utility combined with benefits that matter to customers in the UAE is what the Jaywan proposition is built around.”

Jaywan is operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, and is built for everyday use, designed around local needs.

The scheme officially launched in July 2026, with banks and licensed financial institutions continuing to roll out the card nationwide.

The move builds on Etihad's existing relationship with Al Etihad Payments, following the Memorandum of Understanding the two organisations signed in October last year.

Etihad Guest members using Jaywan Royal cards will enjoy exclusive discounts on Comfort and Deluxe fares, alongside priority access benefits. These benefits will be introduced soon.

UAE-based customers can select Jaywan at checkout when booking flights on etihad.com. The payment option is available now, across Etihad’s full route network.