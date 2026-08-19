Sharjah Ruler forms Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work Board

SHARJAH, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an administrative decision regarding the formation of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work.

The decision stipulates the formation of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, chaired by Mariam Majid Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Board, with Fatima Mousa Abdulrahman Al Blooshi as Secretary-General, and includes the membership of Dr Musabah Saeed Belajid Al Ketbi, Dr Saeed Sultan bin Dalmook, Humaid Ali Al Abbar Al Shamsi, Sultan Mohammed Abdullah Al Khayal, Ahmed Khalfan Al Fandi Al Shamsi, and Maryam Saeed Obaid Al Muhairi.

According to the decision, the Board shall, at its first meeting, allocate administrative positions among its members. It may also form committees or working groups, comprising members of the Board or others, as it deems necessary to assist in carrying out its duties.

The decision also stipulates that the Board’s term of membership shall be three years, renewable for one or more similar terms, commencing on the date of its formation.

Upon expiry of its term, the Board shall continue to perform its duties until a new Board is formed, and members whose terms have expired may be reappointed.