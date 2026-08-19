Humanitarian action moral mission, shared responsibility to safeguard human dignity: Muslim Council of Elders

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has affirmed that humanitarian action is a noble moral mission and a shared human responsibility that embodies the highest values of compassion, solidarity, and mutual support.

It plays a vital role in saving lives, alleviating the suffering of those affected by wars, conflicts, disasters, and crises, and safeguarding their human dignity.

In a statement issued on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, observed annually on 19th August, Muslim Council of Elders noted that the escalating wars, armed conflicts, humanitarian crises, and natural disasters witnessed around the world underscore the urgent need to intensify international efforts to respond to the needs of affected populations, ensure the safe and non-discriminatory delivery of humanitarian aid and relief assistance, and place the protection of human life and dignity at the forefront of global priorities.

The Council commended the dedication and sacrifices of humanitarian workers across the world and the inspiring examples of courage, generosity, and selflessness they demonstrate in saving lives, alleviating the suffering of victims of disasters, displaced persons, and refugees, and providing essential assistance to the most vulnerable and those most in need.

The Council called for ensuring their protection, respecting the international laws and conventions that guarantee their safety, and rejecting any actions that target them or obstruct their humanitarian missions.

The Council also called for promoting a culture of humanitarian service and volunteerism, instilling the values of compassion, solidarity, and generosity in future generations, and encouraging young people to actively participate in humanitarian and community initiatives.

Such efforts, it noted, help strengthen a sense of responsibility toward others and contribute to building more cohesive societies that are better equipped to confront crises and challenges.

The Muslim Council of Elders continues its efforts to promote the values of solidarity and humanitarian action, guided by the principles of the Document on Human Fraternity, signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of Muslim Council of Elders, and the late Pope Francis, former Pontiff of the Catholic Church.

The document carried a universal humanitarian call to assist those in need, support the vulnerable and marginalized, safeguard human dignity, and advance the values of coexistence, fraternity, and peace.