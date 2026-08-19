Oraseya Capital partners with NQubator to support early stage technology startups

DUBAI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Oraseya Capital, the investment arm of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NQubator, an innovation platform for early-stage tech venture creation, to establish a strategic framework supporting the identification, development, and investment readiness of early-stage technology startups in the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Hassan Waheed, Executive Vice President of Finance at DIEZ and Partner at Oraseya Capital, and Saeed Hamad Al Hamli, Founder and CEO of NQuBator, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.

The agreement aims to strengthen alignment between structured startup development programmes and venture capital investment processes, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to position the emirate as a global hub for the digital economy and advanced technologies.

Under the agreement, NQubator will refer selected startups from its programmes and ecosystem initiatives to Oraseya Capital for evaluation.

These startups will have completed structured incubation and validation processes designed to enhance their commercial readiness and scalability.

Hassan Waheed said, “This strategic partnership reflects Oraseya Capital’s commitment to supporting high-potential technology startups and reinforcing Dubai’s venture capital ecosystem. Working with NQubator enables us to engage earlier in the startup journey, strengthen investment readiness, and support innovation-led entrepreneurship in line with our strategic priorities.”

Saeed Hamad Al Hamli, Founder and CEO of NQuBator, said, “Our partnership with Oraseya Capital represents a strategic step in strengthening the pathway from early-stage innovation to scalable, investment-ready ventures. At NQubator, our focus is on building and validating high-potential startups through structured incubation and ecosystem support. Connecting our founders with an institutional investor such as Oraseya Capital enhances their access to capital, expertise, and strategic networks, while contributing to a more integrated and mature innovation ecosystem in the UAE.”

Oraseya Capital will assess these opportunities in line with its investment strategy and due diligence framework. In parallel, it will engage with NQubator’s ecosystem through mentorship, advisory support, participation in demo days, evaluation panels, and other innovation-focused initiatives that contribute to founder development.

The agreement also provides a framework for potential co-investment opportunities, enabling NQubator or its affiliated investment partners to participate alongside Oraseya Capital in selected funding rounds.

This strategic partnership underscores a shared commitment to accelerating the transition of startups from incubation to investment readiness.

It aims to strengthen the quality of early-stage companies entering the venture pipeline and enhance the effectiveness of the ecosystem that supports them, contributing to the long-term growth of a more competitive and globally connected technology sector in the UAE.