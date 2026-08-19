Sharjah drives new itiatives to propel sustainability technologies from lab to market

SHARJAH, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah is strengthening its innovation ecosystem to accelerate the development and commercialisation of practical solutions in water, food, energy and resource management, led by the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park).

SRTI Park brings together research and development, technology, entrepreneurship, investment and industry, creating pathways for emerging solutions to be developed, tested and transformed into scalable projects.

Sharjah's innovation ecosystem includes technologies across mobility, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, construction and digital technologies. Among them is uSky Transport's suspended transport system, alongside projects involving conductive concrete and green hydrogen.

Maxbyte is also deploying artificial intelligence, robotics and digital technologies to support industrial transformation, improve productivity and advance sustainable manufacturing practices.

Other projects include digital infrastructure and data centres, as well as advanced construction technologies such as a 3D-printed house, demonstrating the potential of additive manufacturing in the built environment.

Innovation in food security and agriculture, water management, clean energy, the circular economy and environmental technologies is also creating opportunities for technology companies, investors and emerging ventures. These areas include precision agriculture, AI-enabled farming, smart water management and reuse, emissions-reduction technologies, renewable energy, hydrogen and energy storage.

SRTI Park's integrated ecosystem seeks to address one of the main challenges facing emerging technologies: moving innovations from laboratories to markets. By connecting researchers, startups, industry, investors and government entities, it provides opportunities for technology transfer, testing and pilot projects.

Startups can validate technologies and connect with potential customers and partners, while industries can test solutions against operational challenges and investors can identify technologies and companies with growth potential.

Water, food and energy are among the sectors where sustainability and economic opportunities increasingly converge. Artificial intelligence, automation and data-driven technologies can improve agricultural productivity and resource efficiency, while advanced treatment, desalination, reuse and resource recovery technologies offer new approaches to water management.

Opportunities are also expanding across renewable energy, storage, hydrogen, energy management and smart infrastructure. Circular economy technologies that reduce waste, promote recycling and recover value from resources can improve efficiency while creating new business models.

Against this backdrop, Sharjah Next – Sustainability will take place on 28th and 29th October, 2026, at SPARK, bringing together researchers, businesses, government entities, investors and technology providers to advance the localisation, commercialisation, piloting and deployment of scalable sustainability solutions.

The programme will focus on food security and agriculture, water, environmental solutions and the circular economy, clean energy and energy efficiency, sustainable innovation financing and emerging technologies.

Beyond dialogue and knowledge exchange, Sharjah Next – Sustainability aims to create opportunities for technology transfer, pilot projects, collaboration and investment by connecting companies, researchers, government entities and investors.

Through these initiatives, Sharjah is strengthening its position as a destination for technology companies, innovators, researchers and investors, while building an ecosystem that connects research, technology, entrepreneurship, investment and industry to support a more efficient, sustainable and future-ready economy.