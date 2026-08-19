Dubai Taxi Company expands Bolt network through partnership with Arabia Taxi

DUBAI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC) and its strategic partner Bolt, signed a partnership agreement with Arabia Taxi, a subsidiary of the Economic Group Holdings, to integrate the company's fleet onto the Bolt platform, marking another milestone in DTC's strategy to enhance smart mobility services and deliver a more seamless ride-hailing experience across Dubai.

Under the agreement, Arabia Taxi's fleet of 1,607 taxis will join the Bolt platform, expanding the pool of available vehicles while enhancing fleet utilisation and service reliability.

The integration is expected to improve vehicle availability during periods of high demand, reduce estimated arrival times (ETAs), and provide customers with a faster and more convenient booking experience.

The partnership further strengthens Bolt's growing presence in Dubai's mobility ecosystem while supporting DTC's ambition to build a more connected, and technology-enabled transportation network that meets the evolving needs of residents and visitors alike.

Commenting on the partnership, Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, said, "At Dubai Taxi Company, every expansion of our mobility network is ultimately about delivering a better experience for our customers. By integrating Arabia Taxi's fleet onto the Bolt platform, we are supporting this foundation. As demand for app-based mobility continues to grow, partnerships such as this reinforce our ability to scale efficiently while supporting Dubai's vision of becoming one of the world's smartest and most connected cities.”

Rawoof Ali, Executive Director of Arabia Taxi, added, "Joining the Bolt platform through this partnership with Dubai Taxi Company marks an important milestone for Arabia Taxi. It enables our fleet and drivers to connect with a broader customer base through a leading digital mobility platform while enhancing the efficiency of our operations. We look forward to working closely with DTC and Bolt to deliver a high-quality, reliable service that meets the expectations of passengers across Dubai."

This agreement marks another step in Dubai Taxi Company's ongoing strategy to strengthen its network across the emirate and its partnerships with private taxi opertors, further reinforcing its position as the UAE's leading mobility provider while supporting Bolt's continued growth as one of Dubai's fastest-growing ride-hailing platforms.