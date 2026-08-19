Sharjah Chamber prepares Seoul mission to strengthen economic ties

SHARJAH, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has discussed final preparations with the Embassy of the bortherly Republic of Korea to the UAE for an official business mission to Seoul from 23rd to 30th August, 2026.

Led by Halima Humaid Ali Al Owais, SCCI Board Member, the delegation will include prominent female business leaders, entrepreneurs and representatives of key economic sectors in Sharjah.

The mission aims to promote business-to-business engagement, explore trade and investment opportunities and establish strategic partnerships between Sharjah and the Republic of Korea.

The mission coincides with Emirati Women's Day on 28th August, highlighting the growing role of Emirati women in business, investment and international economic partnerships.

A key component will be the Sharjah–Korea Businesswomen Forum in Seoul, bringing together partners including the UAE Embassy in Seoul, Korea International Trade Association (KITA), Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park), Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) and Korea-Arab Society.

The forum will facilitate direct engagement among businesswomen, companies and economic and innovation institutions from Sharjah and the Republic of Korea.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received Lee Won-Ik, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, at the Chamber's headquarters to discuss opportunities to expand bilateral trade, investment and private-sector cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Halima Humaid Ali Al Owais; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI; and senior officials from both sides.

Discussions highlighted the growing momentum in UAE-Korean economic relations following the implementation of the UAE–Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in early May and the opportunities it creates for trade and investment across high-value sectors.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and the Republic of Korea reached US$6.9 billion in 2025, while mutual investments exceeded $10 billion.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said UAE-Korean relations are entering a new phase of growth, supported by CEPA and the opportunities it provides to businesses and investors.

He said SCCI is working to create pathways for Sharjah-based companies to enter and expand in the Korean market while introducing Korean businesses and investors to Sharjah's investment opportunities and competitive advantages.

He added, "SCCI's business mission to Seoul is part of an integrated vision to expand the international partnership network of Sharjah's business community and transform institutional relations into tangible business, investment and partnership opportunities."

Al Owais also highlighted the significance of the mission coinciding with Emirati Women's Day, saying it reflects the growing influence of Emirati women in the economy and their ability to build international partnerships and expand cooperation with global markets.

The Sharjah–Korea Businesswomen Forum will explore opportunities across technology and innovation, the digital economy, advanced manufacturing, beauty and personal care, fashion, tourism and hospitality, and food industries.

The programme will include business-to-business meetings between companies and women entrepreneurs, alongside official meetings and field visits to Korean institutions and companies to explore opportunities for investment, knowledge transfer and technology exchange.

Lee Won-Ik welcomed the mission and praised the Sharjah–Korea Businesswomen Forum as a platform for strengthening business-to-business engagement and expanding the role of women entrepreneurs in UAE-Korean economic cooperation.

He expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with Sharjah in Artificial Intelligence (AI), energy, innovation, advanced industries and cultural exchange, and reaffirmed the Embassy's readiness to support coordination between Korean institutions and the Sharjah delegation.

Both sides concluded by stressing the importance of sustained coordination among SCCI, the Korean Embassy and partner institutions to translate the mission's outcomes and CEPA opportunities into long-term partnerships, investment flows and sustainable economic value.