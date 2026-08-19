DWTC announces diverse events calendar across two venues through year-end 2026

DUBAI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has announced its events calendar for the remainder of 2026, featuring international exhibitions, conferences and business events from August to December across DWTC and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City.

The calendar covers tourism, technology, sustainability, healthcare, food and beverage, energy, construction, automotive, education and consumer goods, with major events including Arabian Travel Market, Beautyworld Dubai, Big 5 Global, Automechanika Dubai and GITEX Global.

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at DWTC, said, "The breadth of our calendar for the remainder of 2026 is significant, bringing together major international events and specialist industry platforms across multiple sectors. For organisers, our priority is to provide the scale, flexibility and support they need to deliver successful events, while creating the right environment for businesses and industries to connect and grow."

He added that DWTC and DEC operating as complementary venues provide the capacity to accommodate an active events calendar, support expanding exhibitions and welcome a wider range of industries and audiences.

August concludes with Dubai Sports World and Modesh World 2026, both running until 25th August, alongside JPEX Entertainment Exhibition from 20th to 23rd August. Healthcare events include Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD) and The International Emergency and Catastrophe Management Conference and Exhibition from 24th to 26th August, followed by Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition - DUPHAT and The International Family Medicine Conference & Exhibition from 25th to 27th August.

September features Middle East Energy from 1st to 3rd September, International Property Show and AIM Congress from 7th to 9th September, Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition - Dubai Derma from 8th to 10th September, and Arabian Travel Market from 14th to 17th September.

The month's programme also includes GISEC - Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference at DEC from 16th to 18th September, The Forex Expo and Seamless Middle East from 22nd September, MEIDAM - the 11th International Congress of Medical Excellence in Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine from 24th to 26th September, and Ru'ya - Careers UAE from 28th to 30th September.

October at DWTC includes Beautyworld Dubai from 6th to 8th October, Airport Show & Global Airport Leaders Forum from 12th to 14th October, AccessAbilities Expo from 19th to 21st October, WETEX from 20th to 22nd October, World Green Economy Summit from 21st to 22nd October and Dubai AI Festival from 26th to 27th October.

At DEC, October features CABSAT and SAT Expo from 5th to 7th October, Baby & Kids Expo from 22nd to 24th October, Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai from 27th to 29th October, and Dubai Muscle Show & Active Show from 30th October to 1st November.

November features Gulf Host, Gulfood Manufacturing, ISM Middle East and Private Label Middle East from 3rd to 5th November at DWTC. Other highlights include GESS - Global Educational Supplies & Solutions, The Mining Show, World Police Summit and Big 5 Global, alongside GeoWorld, HVACR World, LiveableCitiesX and Future FM.

DEC will host Automechanika Dubai from 10th to 12th November, the 44th ICAI Annual International Conference from 14th to 15th November, World Art Dubai from 19th to 22nd November and Onset Expo from 20th to 22nd November.

December concludes the calendar with events spanning technology, healthcare, aviation, mobility, jewellery and consumer goods. DWTC will host the 13th Evolving Practice of Ophthalmology Middle East Conference (EPOMEC), Jewellery & Bride Arabia, Gallery of Dreams, the GITEX Global Summit, Sign & Graphic Imaging M.E. Exhibition, UITP Conference and MEBAA Show Dubai.

GITEX Global, the world's largest technology show, will take place from 8th to 11th December at its new home at DEC at Expo City, bringing together the global technology community.

The year will conclude with the International Summit for Aviation Training/ISAT from 14th to 15th December, followed by Asia Baby Children Maternity Exhibition, International Appliance and Electronics Show and China Products Fair from 15th to 17th December.