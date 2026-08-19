Abu Dhabi hosts 2026 World Triathlon Multisport Championships in November

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Organisers of the 2026 World Triathlon Multisport Championships Abu Dhabi have unveiled the official race routes as preparations gather pace for the event, which will bring more than 4,000 athletes to Hudayriyat Island from 13th to 22nd November.

Organised by World Triathlon and hosted by Modon, the event will mark the first time the Championships are held in the Middle East and North Africa.

Athletes will compete for world titles across six disciplines: Duathlon, Cross Duathlon, Aquathlon, Long Distance Aquabike, Cross Triathlon and Long Distance Triathlon.

More than 35 National Federations have confirmed participation, including teams from Great Britain, the United States, Australia and Brazil. The UAE is set to field its largest-ever multisport team, with more than 160 athletes already confirmed as qualification continues for Emirati athletes and residents.

All races will start, transition and finish at 321 Sports on Hudayriyat Island, creating a single Championship Village for athletes, supporters and spectators.

The race routes will take competitors through the waters surrounding Hudayriyat Island, coastal roads, purpose-built cycling and running tracks, mountain bike trails and trail running routes. Some events will also cross Hudayriyat Bridge, offering views of Abu Dhabi's coastline and skyline.

The 10-day programme will begin with the World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) Abu Dhabi, which will be staged alongside the Multisport Championships following its postponement earlier this year. Community races for children aged four to 15 will also form part of the programme.

The schedule begins on 13th November with the WTCS Abu Dhabi Elite Sprint Races for men and women, followed on 14th November by the WTCS Mixed Relay and Multisport Duathlon World Championships.

The 2x2 Duathlon Mixed Relay will take place on 15th November, followed by the Cross Triathlon World Championships on 17th November, Cross Duathlon World Championships on 19th November and Aquathlon World Championships on 20th November.

The Kids and Junior Community Triathlon will be held on 21st November, with the Long Distance Triathlon and Aquabike World Championships concluding the programme on 22nd November.

The event will also feature community activities and entertainment across Hudayriyat Island, with the soon-to-open Velodrome Abu Dhabi serving as a centrepiece of the Championship Village. Live concerts at Surf Abu Dhabi are also planned, with further details to be announced.

Antonio Arimany, President of World Triathlon, said, "The World Triathlon Multisport Championships are one of the most anticipated events on our global calendar, and Hudayriyat Island provides a championship setting unlike any other."

He added that the island's infrastructure, race routes and combination of sport, hospitality and entertainment would provide athletes, families and spectators with a distinctive World Championship experience.

Jamie Dean, Executive Director of Sports at Modon, said, "The 2026 World Triathlon Multisport Championships will be one location, one global community, one unforgettable World Championship experience, and we are excited to welcome athletes, fans and supporters to Hudayriyat Island this November."

He added that the venue's compact layout would allow athletes to access race starts, recovery, dining and entertainment within walking distance, while the courses would showcase Hudayriyat Island's waters, cycling routes, mountain bike trails and coastal running tracks.

Organisers expect athletes, teams and supporters from more than 45 countries to participate in the Championships. Athletes seeking to compete have been encouraged to contact their National Federation for qualification and eligibility requirements.