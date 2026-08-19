Dubai Family Business Management Programme strengthens public-private partnerships through leadership workshops

DUBAI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Family Business Management Programme has concluded its knowledge journey with high-level leadership engagements and two specialised workshops aimed at strengthening cooperation between family businesses and Dubai Government leaders.

Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) in collaboration with the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses (DCFB), which operates under Dubai Chambers, the programme supports Dubai's efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors.

MBRCLD designed the programme's leadership and executive pathways to bring family business leaders closer to government leaders and decision-makers, strengthen alignment on priorities and provide insights into Dubai's economic and development strategies.

The first event focused on Dubai Government's key economic and social priorities and opportunities to strengthen public-private partnerships.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, outlined the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which places quality of life and wellbeing at the forefront of its priorities and aims to position Dubai among the world's top three cities in terms of standard of living.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, highlighted the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and its roadmap for sustainable, people-centred urban development. He also reviewed Dubai's planning journey since 1960 and the seven successive urban master plans that have supported the city's growth.

Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer for Investment Attraction at Dubai Economic Development Corporation, the economic development arm of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, discussed the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and its objective to double Dubai's economy by 2033 and consolidate its position among the world's top three economic cities.

Buhumaid encouraged family businesses to explore opportunities in the Fourth Sector, or social entrepreneurship, saying, "Today, we need to redefine social investment as the key driver of business sustainability and social cohesion. Family businesses possess the capabilities and long-term values that uniquely position them to lead this transformation."

Bin Ghalita said Dubai's success has been built on strong government-private sector partnerships, with family businesses playing an important role in the emirate's development.

He added, "Dubai Municipality places partnership with the private sector at the heart of its vision and strategic plans, particularly family businesses, which contribute their expertise, capabilities and investments to turn projects and initiatives into reality."

He noted that the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan creates significant investment and growth opportunities across housing, economic and tourism activities, beaches, green spaces, education and healthcare.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, "Family businesses are a longstanding pillar of Dubai's economy and a vital partner in advancing sustainable economic development."

He said the programme seeks to enhance their future readiness, institutional capabilities and adoption of best practices, while supporting expansion from Dubai into regional and global markets.

Sharaf said public-private sector partnerships remain central to achieving the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, with family businesses playing a strategic role in driving growth, attracting investment and strengthening Dubai's global competitiveness.

Majed Al Shamsi, Director of MBRCLD, said the collaboration with DCFB creates an interactive environment bringing together Dubai leaders, programme participants and family businesses to facilitate the direct exchange of strategic expertise and strengthen private-sector understanding of the emirate's development and economic priorities.

The second event focused on strengthening participants' media readiness. Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office, outlined principles for building an impactful media presence, developing messages for different audiences and strengthening television, radio and press interview skills.

Held at Creators HQ, the event also covered professional relationships with media organisations, responding to enquiries and sensitive situations, and managing communications during crises.

Practical exercises and simulations focused on presentation skills, body language, tone of voice, confidence in front of cameras and handling difficult questions professionally.

The workshop aimed to equip second-line leaders in Dubai's family businesses to manage media communications effectively, develop impactful corporate messages and professionally represent their companies across different media platforms.