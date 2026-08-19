Dubai Humanitarian marks World Humanitarian Day 2026

DUBAI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH) marked World Humanitarian Day 2026 with a gathering bringing together representatives of the humanitarian community, United Nations agencies, international organisations and stakeholders to honour humanitarian workers and reaffirm the importance of global solidarity in responding to crises.

Held at ARTE Museum Dubai, the event was organised in collaboration with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the UN Resident Coordinator Office in the UAE, providing a platform to reflect on the collective efforts that enable life-saving assistance to reach millions worldwide.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said, "Behind every humanitarian response is a story of courage, resilience and compassion. Today, we honour our colleagues who work tirelessly, often at great personal risk, to bring hope to communities affected by conflict, disaster and displacement. Their dedication reminds us that humanity is strongest when we stand together."

The programme included a video message from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, followed by a panel discussion, "In Their Footsteps: The People Behind Humanitarian Action", moderated by Sajeda Shawa, Head of the UN OCHA UAE Office.

Panellists included Dr. Sama Al-Shawi, Legal Advisor at the International Committee of the Red Cross; Ibrahim AlBaloshi, Director of Sustainability and Partnerships at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives; Bashar Al Hammami, Head of Office – Partnerships at the UN World Food Programme in the UAE; and Dana Alhanbali, Founder of Bark & Berg, writer and podcast host.

The discussion explored the challenges faced by humanitarian workers, the importance of collaboration and the resilience required to deliver aid during complex emergencies. It also examined the role of artists, authors and storytellers in highlighting the human experiences behind crises.

Sajeda Shawa said, "World Humanitarian Day is an opportunity to recognise the people behind humanitarian action and the commitment, courage and compassion they bring to their work every day. It is also a moment to remember colleagues we have lost and to honour the enduring spirit of service that continues to unite the humanitarian community."

Bérangère Boëll, UN Resident Coordinator for the UAE, said, "World Humanitarian Day gives us a chance to name what is too easily taken for granted: the courage it takes to stay when it is most difficult, and the resilience it takes to keep going. That spirit is what holds the humanitarian system together, and it deserves our full support, not just our recognition."

Guests also took part in the ARTE Experience, which provided opportunities for networking and dialogue while demonstrating how art and immersive storytelling can inspire empathy and deepen understanding of humanitarian issues.

Observed annually on 19th August, World Humanitarian Day honours humanitarian workers worldwide and advocates for the safety, dignity and wellbeing of people affected by crises.

Dubai Humanitarian reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the global humanitarian community by fostering strategic partnerships, strengthening humanitarian logistics and creating platforms for those working on the front lines of humanitarian response.