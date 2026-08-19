Dubai Robotaxi surpasses 4 million kilometres, satisfaction reaches 97%

DUBAI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai is accelerating its transition towards autonomous mobility, with Robotaxi operations recording more than 4 million kilometres travelled and 7,613 passenger trips since launch, as customer satisfaction reached 97 percent.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Corporate Technology Support Services Sector and Chair of the Autonomous Transport and Aerial Taxi Committee at Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said the Robotaxi service currently has a fleet of 144 vehicles, including 48 in active operation, completing around 50 trips daily.

He said, "Most notably, the service has achieved a 97 percent customer satisfaction rate, reflecting strong acceptance of the technology and the quality of customer experience."

Bahrozyan added that the operational performance represents an important milestone towards Dubai's strategic target of making 25 percent of all transportation trips autonomous by 2030.

The Robotaxi programme is being developed through a phased approach aimed at ensuring high standards of safety, reliability and operational readiness. Defined operational zones allow the technology to be tested and validated under real-world conditions, supporting the transition from safety-driver trials to fully driverless public transportation.

The distance travelled to date provides an extensive operational base for evaluating autonomous driving performance, refining the customer experience and preparing the service for expansion.

RTA is working with Baidu's Apollo Go, WeRide and Pony.ai to expand autonomous mobility in Dubai. The partnerships leverage autonomous driving technologies and fleet operation expertise to support the integration of driverless vehicles into Dubai's wider transport network.

The collaborations build on agreements signed between RTA and the three companies as part of its roadmap to introduce autonomous taxi services across Dubai.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) also announced that Baidu's fully driverless Apollo Go vehicles are available to riders on the Uber platform in Dubai, with New Horizon Luxury Transport serving as fleet operator.

The expansion comes as Dubai's population exceeds 4 million residents, increasing demand for convenient, efficient and technology-enabled mobility solutions.

Public transport, shared mobility and taxis carried 348 million riders during the first half of 2026, with average daily ridership reaching 1.9 million, providing a strong foundation for expanding autonomous vehicle services.

Robotaxis are emerging as a component of Dubai's next-generation mobility ecosystem, complementing public transport, taxis and shared mobility.

The continued expansion of autonomous services supports Dubai's ambition to become a global leader in smart and sustainable transportation and achieve its target of making one in every four transportation trips autonomous by 2030.