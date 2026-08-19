DEWA aligns clean energy projects with environmental stewardship

DUBAI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) continues to advance clean energy infrastructure projects through a comprehensive approach that places environmental protection, resource conservation and biodiversity at the heart of infrastructure development.

By embedding sustainability considerations across all project phases, DEWA reduces carbon emissions, improves resource efficiency and supports Dubai’s standing as a global model for smart and sustainable cities.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “At DEWA, we draw our inspiration for environmental protection and sustainability enhancement from the directives of our wise leadership, whose vision has established the UAE as a global model in climate action, sustainable development and the preservation of natural resources for future generations. We are advancing the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 by delivering transformative energy projects that support Dubai’s goal of providing 100% of its total power production capacity from clean sources by 2050.

"In doing so, we adhere to the highest standards of efficiency, reliability and sustainability. Our projects reaffirm that developing future infrastructure is driven by a comprehensive vision that accounts for environmental protection, resource preservation and biodiversity enhancement, aligning with the UAE’s sustainability legacy and Dubai’s ambition to build a greener, more resilient and prosperous future."

One of DEWA’s flagship clean energy initiatives is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park developed under the independent power producer model.

The solar park currently has a capacity of 3,860 megawatts (MW) and is expected to exceed 8,000 MW by 2030, surpassing its initial target of 5,000 MW. This expansion is projected to increase the share of clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix to 36%, up from the original goal of 25%. Another milestone is the Hatta hydroelectric power plant, the GCC’s first pumped-storage hydroelectric project, with a production capacity of 250 megawatts (MW), a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours and a lifespan of up to 80 years. Together, these projects strengthen energy security, reduce carbon emissions and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Sustainability is embedded across the planning, design, construction and operation of DEWA projects. Environmental Impact Assessments help identify potential impacts, support regulatory compliance and integrate sustainability principles from the outset, with findings incorporated into environmental management

plans. Environmental monitoring programmes regularly assess air, water and soil quality, and noise levels, enabling DEWA to take corrective action and drive continuous improvement.

Resource efficiency and waste management are equally important elements of DEWA’s sustainability strategy. Guided by circular economy principles, projects focus on rationalising resource use, minimising waste generation and promoting reuse, recycling and material recovery in line with recognised environmental standards.

These efforts are supported by an integrated framework that includes environmental inspections, audits, performance indicators, reporting systems and employee awareness programmes. This approach strengthens compliance, supports continuous improvement and helps balance economic development with environmental stewardship.

Clean energy projects in areas with unique natural characteristics require particular attention. Hatta demonstrates how clean energy development can be balanced with environmental preservation.

DEWA’s pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy while strengthening energy storage capabilities and supporting sustainable regional development.

DEWA’s environmental commitment extends beyond infrastructure projects to community initiatives aimed at protecting Dubai’s biodiversity and strengthening environmental awareness.

These programmes support the conservation of terrestrial and marine habitats while encouraging community participation in sustainability efforts. Mangrove trees are a key focus due to their ability to protect coastlines, improve marine ecosystems, provide wildlife habitats and absorb carbon emissions.

Working with environmental and community partners, DEWA contributes to national initiatives that expand mangrove forests, preserve marine ecosystems and reduce pollution. In 2026, DEWA organised mangrove-planting and beach-cleaning campaigns at Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary, involving 254 volunteers who planted 700 mangrove trees and contributed 508 volunteer hours.

Between 2023 and 2026, DEWA planted 14,650 mangrove trees at the sanctuary. Over the same period, DEWA’s beach clean-ups removed 3,546 kilograms of waste, largely plastic materials, with the participation of 2,154 volunteers.

DEWA also promotes environmental governance by embedding key sustainability priorities, including climate change, emissions, energy, water, waste, circular economy and biodiversity, into its corporate framework. Through this holistic approach, DEWA reinforces the connection between clean energy development and environmental protection, supporting the UAE and Dubai’s net-zero ambitions and promoting a sustainable model of growth that benefits both current and future generations.