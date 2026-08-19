Dubai Municipality develops integrated community markets for workers

DUBAI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has completed integrated community market projects for workers in Muhaisnah 2, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3 and Al Quoz 4, while a fourth market in Jebel Ali Industrial Area 1 is scheduled to open in the coming period.

Together, the projects span more than 69,000 square metres and form part of Dubai Municipality's efforts to provide safe, organised and accessible environments where workers can meet daily needs and access essential services, recreational amenities and sports facilities close to their accommodation.

The markets combine affordable essential goods with everyday services and supporting facilities. Each includes eight service categories, covering food kiosks, fruit and vegetable outlets, meat and fish shops, consumer goods, barber shops, tailoring services, sports facilities, and dedicated spaces for health awareness and community activities.

The three operational markets feature a total of 866 kiosks and stalls, bringing together shopping, services, awareness initiatives, sports and recreational activities in one location.

Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafie, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, "The development of integrated community markets for workers reflects Dubai Municipality's commitment to providing safe, healthy and accessible environments that enhance quality of life and wellbeing."

She added that locating the facilities close to workers' accommodation supports public health, food safety and community engagement while providing convenient access to essential services.

The initiative has benefited more than 640,000 workers and recorded a 99 percent satisfaction rate.

It has also supported more than 69 community events, which attracted over 800,000 attendances, alongside 16 awareness workshops covering health and safety, food safety, first aid, public health and emergency preparedness, benefiting more than 16,500 workers.

The project has received external recognition, including the British Safety Council Award in Category A, and provides a scalable model for similar community facilities in Dubai and across the UAE.

Dubai Municipality continues to work with the private sector to operate and manage the community markets within approved regulatory frameworks, supporting compliance with health, safety, food safety and sustainability requirements.

Dr. Naseem said, "These projects reflect Dubai's approach to developing community infrastructure through effective planning, institutional integration and private-sector collaboration. They demonstrate how integrated services and well-organised facilities can improve workers' daily lives, strengthen community protection and support Dubai's position as the world's leading city for quality of life."

The initiative supports Dubai Municipality's strategic objectives in sustainable urban planning, proactive public health, occupational safety, food safety and community infrastructure development.