Generation 5 Holding makes first appearance at DALO Industry Days 2026 in Denmark

HERNING, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Generation 5 Holding is making its first appearance at DALO Industry Days 2026, taking place in Herning, Denmark, from 19th to 20th August, as part of its efforts to expand international business footprint and strengthen engagement with defence authorities, customers and industrial partners across the Nordic countries.

The event is regarded as one of the leading defence industry gatherings in the Scandinavian region, bringing together representatives from armed forces and defence procurement bodies alongside companies and organisations specialising in defence, security and technology.

It provides an opportunity for exhibitors and participants to showcase their capabilities, discuss industry requirements and explore potential partnerships and areas of cooperation.

Generation 5 Holding’s participation comes as Nordic countries continue to place greater emphasis on modernising defence capabilities and strengthening operational readiness, while increasing their focus on the development and procurement of technologies and systems designed to meet both current and future operational requirements.

The company said its first participation in DALO Industry Days 2026 marks an important step in strengthening its international presence. It described the Nordic region as an important market, adding that the event provides an opportunity to present its industrial capabilities, engage with a broad range of stakeholders across the defence sector and gain a deeper understanding of the requirements of customers and potential partners.

The participation is also intended to support the development of long-term relationships that could lead to new opportunities for cooperation and partnerships, as well as joint projects in the region.

Generation 5 Holding is participating at a time when its defence products and solutions are attracting interest from a number of European countries, with enquiries and discussions under way regarding the potential acquisition of a range of its products. The company views this as an indication of the opportunities for further expansion in European markets in the period ahead.

At the exhibition, Generation 5 Holding is showcasing a selection of its defence capabilities and solutions, including the 8x8 Sweihan armoured personnel carrier equipped with advanced protection systems designed to counter a range of threats, as well as models of Alheda precision-guided missiles, together with their launch system mounted on the Mazyad 4x4 vehicle, presented as an integrated solution.

Its portfolio on display also includes the ALDERAA short-range air defence system, designed to counter unmanned aerial systems and loitering munitions through integrated detection and interception capabilities. Other exhibits include the Cobra unmanned multi-role vehicle, designed for field operations, reconnaissance and engagement with both aerial and ground threats, as well as the R400 remote weapon system, which is being developed and manufactured in cooperation with EOS.

The company is also showcasing the Badr-250 light attack aircraft, the Badr-250T advanced trainer aircraft and the MCAV 005 multi-role armoured personnel carrier, alongside a range of other defence products and solutions developed by the Group. Generation 5 Holding’s Advanced Industries division is also presenting its capabilities in the manufacture of parts, components and sub-assemblies for a range of land, air, naval and missile defence systems.

The company’s presence at DALO Industry Days provides an opportunity to meet defence and procurement authorities from across the Nordic region, discuss their capability requirements and explore potential cooperation linked to Generation 5 Holding’s products, technologies and industrial solutions.