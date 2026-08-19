Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development organises inaugural Al Ain Future Business Forum

AL AIN, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the first edition of Al Ain Future Business Forum will take place on 28-29 September 2026 at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the forum aims to drive investment and long-term economic growth in Al Ain Region, focusing on talent development, research and development, higher education, agricultural technology, advanced manufacturing, smart transportation, renewable energy, and sustainable tourism.

Held under the theme "Invest, Develop, Thrive", Al Ain Future Business Forum will feature keynote addresses by various senior decision-makers and experts sharing perspectives on policies and infrastructure, facilitating access to capital, and developing talent, as well as the opportunities created by strategies aimed at strengthening Al Ain’s role in supporting economic growth and diversification.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said. “We extend our sincere appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generous patronage of this forum, which is being held in line with comprehensive development plans aimed at accelerating the transition towards a more diversified, balanced, smart, and sustainable economy. The launch of Al Ain Future Business Forum provides a suitable platform bringing relevant stakeholders together to discuss various topics and devise innovative strategies to drive growth, create jobs, and generate more opportunities.

“Al Ain Future Business Forum reflects the leadership’s unwavering commitment to further enhance Al Ain Region’s pivotal role in the socio-economic development of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. This initiative serves as a strategic catalyst to foster an environment where innovation meets opportunity, enabling talents, entrepreneurs, investors, and businesses to create and seize opportunities in high-growth sectors. This will further strengthen Al Ain Region’s position as a global hub where creative minds and high-value investment collaborate in a business-friendly ecosystem to shape a better future for us and our partners around the world.”

Al Ain Future Business Forum is to provide an integrated platform that aligns direction, implementation, and opportunities. By bringing government entities, the private sector, investors, and talent development institutions together within a single framework, the forum will strengthen ADDED’s role in supporting Al Ain Region and its potential for expansion and a diversified future economy, enabling business growth within Abu Dhabi’s evolving economic landscape.

Al Ain Region’s competitive advantages continue to attract high-value investments across key industries, including agriculture, higher education, tourism, and advanced manufacturing. This momentum is reflected in the growth of new economic licences in Al Ain region, which increased by 58 percent in the first quarter of 2026, following a 29 percent increase in 2025, compared with the corresponding periods.

The event will be organised in collaboration with key government and private-sector entities and institutions, including the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT), Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), the forum’s Strategic Gateway Partner and Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group) as Economic Pillar Partner, highlighting the commitment of key institutions and corporates to enhancing economic opportunities in Al Ain Region.

The event will feature keynote addresses, presentations and interactive sessions highlighting Al Ain Region’s attributes, potential, priorities and roadmaps for strategic projects.

Al Ain Region’s labour market requirements, and ways to align talent development with growth strategies and business demand, as well as strengthening Al Ain’s role as a centre for research and development (R&D), will be among key topics discussed during the event.

Investment opportunities and programmes to support domestic and foreign direct investment to key sectors will also be discussed by participating entities, including details on offerings available in Al Ain Region.