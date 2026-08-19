SGCA opens competition gates for impactful content, changemakers

SHARJAH, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, offers an opportunity for organisations and content creators who have used media and digital platforms to spread knowledge, raise awareness of social issues, and turn their content into an effective means of driving positive change.

The thirteenth edition of the award includes two awards to honour these achievements: "Best Media and Communication Content", under the "Awards from Government Agencies, International Organisations and The Private Sector" category, and "Best Changemakers in Digital Content Category", under the "Individual Awards" category.

This shows the variety of media and digital practices and the increasing role they play in raising awareness and encouraging community involvement.

The award encourages any interested parties or individuals to apply by using its official website, gca.sgmb.ae, and to look over the details concerning the categories, the participation requirements, the evaluation criteria and the application process, filling in their applications before the deadline for submissions on 22nd September.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said the Sharjah Government Communication Award is committed to strengthening the important role of targeted content in raising awareness and in echoing discussion on social issues.

He stated that the award is keen to draw attention to examples featuring high-quality content, a clear message, innovation in the way the material is presented, and the capacity to achieve measurable results, since these contribute to improving media and communication practices and promote the production of content that is more in line with the public's interests and society's priorities.

Allay stated that assigning an award to changemakers is a response to the rapid changes taking place in the content industry and to the growing influence of digital platforms, and that it allows for the recognition of the individual experiences in which these platforms are used to spread knowledge, to strengthen positive values, to reinforce national and cultural identity, and to establish digital communities based on dialogue and active participation.

The "Best Media and Communication Content" award targets local, regional and international government agencies, international and regional organisations, and private sector institutions which have carried out exceptional media and communication work as part of a campaign, initiative or programme and have thus contributed to increasing public awareness of important issues and to getting the public to interact with them.

This award assesses projects that combine a strong idea and execution within a clear communication framework designed to achieve specific objectives, whether presented through traditional media, digital platforms, audio-visual programmes, podcasts, or other media.

The entries address several essential matters, including social, economic, environmental, cultural, health, and other issues, focusing on the content's capacity to promote constructive discussion, encourage wider participation, and result in a real impact on the public.

The "Best Changemakers in Digital Content Category" award recognises the experiences of people who have successfully made use of digital platforms and social media to spread knowledge, strengthen positive values, promote national and cultural identity, and deal with developmental and societal issues in innovative ways that combine quality, creativity, and a clear message.

The award targets two age groups: "Best Changemaker in Digital Content for Individuals Under 18" and "Best Changemaker in Digital Content for Individuals Over 18" allowing young talents and digital experience holders from different age groups to participate.

The category includes various digital productions such as videos, intentional digital series, educational and awareness projects, social and developmental campaigns, as well as visual and narrative content and projects which have successfully created positive interactive communities around them.

The thirteenth edition of the award features 23 awards, divided into five main categories: Awards from Government Agencies, International Organisations and The Private Sector, Individual Awards, Best Innovators Competition in Smart Communication, Jury Awards, and Partner Awards.

By means of its various categories, the award provides scope for enriching experiences and practices that use media, communication, and digital platforms to address priority issues, and allows organisations and individuals to submit examples that can have a real impact, contribute to the enrichment of communication practices, and increase their influence in society.