Emirates Entrepreneurship Association, AUE sign partnership to boost innovation

DUBAI, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The American University in the Emirates (AUE) and the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association (EEA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening cooperation in entrepreneurship and innovation, supporting startups, and developing the capabilities of students and entrepreneurs, thereby contributing to the advancement of the UAE’s innovation and knowledge-based economy.

The partnership reflects both institutions’ commitment to building stronger bridges between higher education, the business sector, and the entrepreneurial community, while transforming academic knowledge into opportunities, projects, and initiatives that generate tangible economic and societal impact.

Areas of cooperation will include the development of joint initiatives and programs in business incubators and accelerators, training and executive education, mentoring and coaching, events and forums, hackathons, innovation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence, as well as strengthening engagement with investors and private-sector organisations.

The partnership will also provide AUE students with valuable opportunities to participate in entrepreneurship programs, applied projects, practical training, and the development of innovative ideas into scalable ventures. In addition, both parties will explore opportunities for funding, sponsorship, and strategic partnerships to support entrepreneurial initiatives.

Prof. Muthanna G. Abdul Razzaq, President and CEO of the American University in the Emirates, said: “We do not view entrepreneurship simply as an area of training or business creation; we see it as a culture and a mindset that empowers young people to transform ideas and challenges into opportunities, solutions, and genuine economic and societal value.”

He added: “Our partnership with the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association represents a strategic step toward strengthening the connection between academic knowledge, practical experience, and the needs of the future economy. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower our students and entrepreneurs to innovate, experiment, and lead, while leveraging emerging technologies and artificial intelligence to develop initiatives and ventures capable of competing, growing, and creating meaningful impact.”

He further emphasized: “In the knowledge economy, the role of a university can no longer be limited to awarding academic degrees. Universities must also create opportunities, develop talent, and prepare leaders and entrepreneurs who are capable of contributing to the future of the United Arab Emirates.”

Jassem Al Shikar, Secretary General of the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association, said:“We are proud of this partnership with the American University in the Emirates, which represents an important addition to the Association’s efforts to support and empower entrepreneurs and strengthen the UAE’s innovation ecosystem. We look forward to developing joint initiatives and programs that bring together academic expertise and the needs of the entrepreneurial community, while creating new opportunities for students and entrepreneurs to learn, connect, and grow, thereby supporting the national economy and enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati enterprises.”

Both parties emphasized that the partnership will provide a platform for long-term collaboration and the integration of academic and professional expertise to support entrepreneurs and startups and promote innovation, in alignment with the UAE’s direction toward economic diversification and the development of a competitive economy driven by knowledge, innovation, and technology.

A joint steering committee will oversee the implementation of initiatives and programs arising from the MoU, evaluate their outcomes, and identify new areas of cooperation that create sustainable value for students, entrepreneurs, and the wider economic community of the United Arab Emirates.