Arab Parliament Speaker condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria

CAIRO, 19th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, has condemned the Israeli airstrikes targeting the Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase in Syria's Idlib Governorate, emphasising that they constitute a flagrant violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability.

In a statement, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament warned against Israel's attempts to undermine efforts aimed at consolidating stability in Syria and dragging the region into further tension.

He affirmed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic and its legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and national interests.

He called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to assume their responsibilities, intervene immediately, and take a firm stance to put an end to repeated Israeli violations.