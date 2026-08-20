MoFA receives credentials copy from Ambassador of Republic of Austria

ABU DHABI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), received a copy of the credentials of Bernd Alexander Bayerl, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the United Arab Emirates.

Alshamisi wished the new Ambassador success in performing his duties and affirmed the UAE's commitment to expanding cooperation with the Republic of Austria in a manner that advances the shared interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

For his part, Bayerl commended the UAE's distinguished regional and international standing under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed his aspiration to further strengthen and develop bilateral relations across various fields.