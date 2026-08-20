TDRA launches Digital Enablers Expert to accelerate UAE PASS integration

DUBAI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has launched the “Digital Enablers Experts” (DEE) programme, an integrated digital training pathway to help technical teams across government entities and private sector organisations integrate UAE PASS services into their systems efficiently and securely.

The programme enables participants to move from understanding integration requirements to applying them in a practical training environment, supporting faster integration processes and enhancing readiness for operational launch.

Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of TDRA, said that investing in human capabilities is the foundation for transforming digital enablers into tangible impact across services.

'We are not simply providing training content; we are offering a unified, practical pathway that enables entities to move from understanding UAE PASS requirements to implementing secure and effective operational integration. Investing in human capabilities is what transforms digital enablers from technological solutions into simpler, faster, and more connected government services," he said.

UAE PASS plays a pivotal role in simplifying the customer experience and reducing repetitive procedures and duplication across processes. The programme aims to help government and private sector entities expand the use of Digital Identity services across service journeys and enterprise systems.

It comprises nine training modules designed in accordance with the GovStack framework, covering the four key stages of system integration, starting with initiation, followed by development and assessment, and culminating in operational launch. This practical approach enables participants to understand regulatory, technical, and security requirements, minimise operational errors, and accelerate the transition from planning to implementation.

The programme is distinguished by its direct alignment with the actual UAE PASS integration journey, rather than focusing solely on general theoretical concepts. Each training stage is linked to the requirements and procedures that technical teams encounter throughout the integration process.

Upon completing the programme, participants will be able to identify integration requirements, configure their technical environments, conduct the required testing, and prepare for operational launch in accordance with the approved UAE PASS requirements.

The programme also provides a self-paced and interactive learning experience that includes virtual labs and role-based content tailored to participants’ professional responsibilities. It targets technical teams, service owners, solution providers, and system integrators involved in onboarding to the UAEPASS ecosystem or enhancing their existing level of integration.

The launch of the programme reflects TDRA’s efforts to strengthen the UAE’s digital government ecosystem, build institutional capabilities and support the delivery of more connected, proactive and secure services.