Al Mheiri claims third place for Team Abu Dhabi at Oman Sailing Championship

ABU DHABI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Theyab Al Mheiri, a Team Abu Dhabi modern sailing athlete and member of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy, secured third place in the Optimist class at the 2026 Oman Sailing Championship, held in Ras Al Hadd, Wilayat of Sur.

The championship brought together more than 64 sailors from Oman, the UAE and Sri Lanka.

Al Mheiri delivered a strong performance despite challenging weather and sea conditions to secure a place on the podium.

Team Abu Dhabi's participation also provided an important development opportunity for a new generation of sailors from the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy. Ali Al Remeithi, Ali Ibrahim, Hazza Ibrahim and Nouh Al Booshi competed in the Optimist class and completed the races despite the demanding weather conditions.

Their participation formed part of the academy's development programme, which aims to give emerging sailors competitive experience, strengthen their technical and physical capabilities and prepare them for regional and international events.

Team Abu Dhabi's participation reflects the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club and its academy's strategy to broaden participation in modern sailing, develop young talent and create a pathway from training programmes to local and international competition.