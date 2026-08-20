7X, UAEV approve first six EV charging station sites across NXN facilities

DUBAI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- 7X, the leading trade, transport, and logistics group, in collaboration with Emarat EV Charging Stations Company PJSC (UAEV), the first national electric vehicle (EV) charging network fully owned by the Government of the UAE, approved the first six EV charging station sites across facilities operated by 7X’s National Network for Logistics (NXN).

The decision marks the first phase of implementing the strategic partnership signed between both organisations to develop and deploy EV charging infrastructure across major logistics locations nationwide.

The new charging stations will support transport and logistics fleet operations, strengthen the country’s EV charging infrastructure, boost the efficiency of last-mile operations, reduce carbon emissions, and foster sustainable practices across the sector. This move aligns with the UAE’s ambitious goal to become a low-emission economy.

The first phase of implementation covers six sites across Dubai, including Al Warqaa, Al Rashidiya, Al Karama, Al Quoz 4, Umm Suqeim, and Al Barsha.

It will ensure the availability of EV charging infrastructure in key locations across the emirate and support regular seamless logistics operations and mobility while offering convenient charging services for customers.

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said, “As the transport and logistics ecosystem continues to develop rapidly, EV charging infrastructure has become a critical element in building resilient, efficient and future-ready supply chains. The initial implementation at NXN facilities will encourage wider adoption of EVs and strengthen the logistics sector to meet future demands while aligning with the UAE’s vision to achieve a sustainable economy.”

Ali Al Darwish, Acting CEO of UAEV, said, "This collaboration goes beyond serving business operations; it is part of UAEV’s broader mission to build an accessible, reliable and future-ready charging network that serves individuals, businesses and communities alike.

"By working with strategic national partners such as 7X, UAEV continues to strengthen its position as a key enabler of the UAE’s transition to electric mobility and the development of a more sustainable, connected and resilient transport ecosystem.”

The approval of these sites lays the foundation for the phased expansion of EV charging stations across 7X facilities as part of the company’s and UAEV’s joint plan.

The move will accelerate the integration of energy infrastructure with the logistics services ecosystem, support the transition to sustainable transport solutions, and offer reliable EV charging services at key locations that serve both logistics operations and daily mobility.