Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Colombian FM by phone, discusses bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields during a phone call with Omar Bula Escobar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Escobar on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, and expressed his keenness to work with him to further advance cooperation between the two countries.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah also expressed his sincere condolences over the victims of the earthquake that struck Colombia, affirming the UAE’s solidarity with the Colombian government and people.

The two sides also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.