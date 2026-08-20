UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro clinches victory in Lidl Deutschland Tour prologue

BERLIN, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Isaac del Toro made a winning start to the Lidl Deutschland Tour, with the Mexican claiming victory in the opening prologue.

Raced across just a little over 3km in Germany, the ITT was short enough to see Del Toro and most riders take to the start on their road bikes.

Del Toro rode at a scintillating pace to beat the best time of Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step).

In a time of a little over three minutes, the Tour de France podium finisher won the prologue and took the first leader’s jersey of the race. In doing so, he became the first-ever Mexican to lead the Deutschland Tour.

Del Toro’s UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate, António Morgado, also produced a handy performance and ended the day in seventh place.

Isaac del Toro leads the Lidl Deutschland Tour 2026 general classification after the prologue with a time of 3:08, followed by Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step), two seconds behind, and Laurenz Rex (Soudal Quick-Step), five seconds back. António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is seventh, seven seconds behind the leader.