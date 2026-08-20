Emarat, Dell Technologies sign MoU to accelerate AI adoption

DUBAI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Petroleum Company P.J.S.C. (Emarat) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dell Technologies to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced digital technologies.

The collaboration supports Emarat’s wider transformation agenda by identifying practical AI use cases, strengthening data-driven decision-making, and building scalable technology capabilities that enhance operational efficiency, resilience and sustainable growth.

The MoU was signed by Burhan Al Hashemi, Chief Executive Officer of Emarat, and Walid Yehia, Managing Director, South Gulf, Dell Technologies.

Under the agreement, both organisations will jointly identify opportunities to apply AI-enabled technologies across key areas of Emarat’s business, assess evolving technology requirements, and develop a roadmap aligned with Emarat’s long-term priorities.

The collaboration will also focus on building AI capabilities across Emarat through tailored multilevel workshops for employees to strengthen their understanding of AI and its practical applications in the workplace.

The sessions will support organisation-wide capability-building and equip teams with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to Emarat’s ongoing transformation into a more agile, data-driven enterprise.

Al Hashemi said, “By working with leading partners such as Dell Technologies, we are bringing together the expertise, capabilities and technologies needed to strengthen our business, elevate performance and create lasting value. This reflects our commitment to building a more advanced, competitive and future-ready economy.”

Yehia said, “AI is creating new opportunities for organisations to reimagine how they operate, engage customers and deliver value. By bringing together advanced infrastructure, cloud capabilities and AI-enabled technologies, this collaboration establishes a strong foundation for scalable innovation and supports Emarat’s vision of building a digitally empowered economy.”

The MoU further forms part of Emarat’s broader transformation agenda, which focuses on enhancing technology capabilities, strengthening operational resilience and building strategic partnerships.