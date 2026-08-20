Khalifa University, Moscow Aviation Institute graduate first dual-degree cohort

ABU DHABI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced the graduation of the first cohort of its dual bachelor’s degree programme in Aerospace Engineering with Moscow Aviation Institute (MAI), marking a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between the two institutions.

The six students completed their first three years of study at Khalifa University before spending their final academic year at MAI in Moscow, where they fulfilled their degree requirements and participated in the graduation ceremony in July 2026. Graduates receive two bachelor’s degrees, one from Khalifa University and one from MAI.

The programme builds on a broader, long-term relationship between Khalifa University and MAI, a specialised institution with extensive expertise in aviation, aerospace and space engineering. The partnership has progressively expanded opportunities for KU students, including specialised summer programmes and the flagship 3+1 dual-degree pathway.

At MAI, students gain experience in areas including aircraft design and structures, propulsion and flight dynamics, space systems, advanced manufacturing and composite materials, supported by practical engineering tools and laboratory experience.

During their year in Moscow, the inaugural cohort also completed and defended their Senior Design Projects while adapting to a different academic culture and engineering environment.

Living abroad for a full academic year provided the students with an opportunity to develop the adaptability, independence and global perspective needed to operate effectively in international and multidisciplinary environments.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said, “The success of our first dual-degree cohort with Moscow Aviation Institute reflects Khalifa University’s commitment to providing transformative educational opportunities that prepare students for leadership in globally competitive industries.

"By combining academic excellence with international experience, we are equipping graduates with the knowledge, capabilities and perspective required to address complex engineering challenges and contribute to technological advancement."

The KU–MAI programme contributes to a broader national objective of developing highly capable engineers to support the UAE’s continued investment and ambitions in aviation, aerospace and space.

A second group of nine Aerospace Engineering students is expected to travel to Moscow in the first week of September 2026 to complete the final year of the dual-degree programme.

The first cohort is also progressing to its next stage. One graduate will begin PhD studies at Khalifa University in Fall 2026, while the remaining five are completing their final internships before entering the workforce, including one graduate who remained in Moscow to complete her internship.

Through its partnership with MAI, Khalifa University continues to pursue international collaborations that create tangible opportunities for students, complement the university’s academic and research capabilities, develop highly skilled national talent, and contribute to the UAE’s strategic priorities.