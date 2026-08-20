Greece reports 157 West Nile virus cases, 13 deaths

ATHENS, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Greece has recorded 157 cases of West Nile virus since the beginning of the year, with 13 deaths following infection, health authorities said.

As of Wednesday, the number of cases has nearly quadrupled within a matter of weeks, according to Greece's EODY public health agency. At the end of July, 42 cases had been reported.

West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. Most infections cause no symptoms or only mild illness, while severe cases occur primarily among older people and those with certain underlying health conditions.

The rise in Greece comes as other parts of Southern Europe are also reporting increased numbers of West Nile virus infections.