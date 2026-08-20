Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award offers $1 million for innovative solutions to water scarcity

DUBAI, 20th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, supervised by the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia), under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, continues to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global platform for water innovation and humanitarian work.

The award attracts outstanding innovations in water production, desalination and purification powered by renewable energy to tackle water scarcity.

The fifth cycle comes amid growing global water security challenges and seeks advanced, sustainable solutions to improve access to safe drinking water and strengthen communities' resilience to the effects of climate change.

With US$1 million in prizes, the award features four categories: the Innovative Projects Award, the Innovative Research and Development Award, the Innovative Individual Award and the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award.

Applications for the award’s fifth cycle are open until 30th September 2026, with universities, research centres, institutions, companies, innovators and individuals worldwide invited to submit innovative projects and solutions that advance water security and improve quality of life.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Suqia UAE, said, “At Suqia UAE, we draw inspiration from the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform humanitarian work into a sustainable ecosystem driven by impact, innovation and global partnerships."

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award is a flagship initiative that manifests this approach by encouraging research and development, while utilising modern technologies and renewable energy to support the development of practical and sustainable solutions that address the global water crisis.

In its fifth cycle, the award continues to consolidate its position as a leading international platform that honours and supports innovations capable of improving access to safe water and enhancing communities’ resilience against water scarcity, thereby reinforcing the role of the UAE and Dubai in supporting international efforts to build a safer and more sustainable future.

The fifth cycle places greater emphasis on digital transformation through the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in water production, desalination and purification. It also promotes research and development aimed at advancing sustainable solutions to global water challenges through the use of renewable energy. Together, these efforts enhance operational efficiency, strengthens monitoring capabilities and accelerates the delivery of innovative solutions with tangible humanitarian impact.

Over the past four cycles, the award has recognised 43 winners from 26 countries for their pioneering contributions to water production, desalination and purification.

Their projects have improved access to safe water for millions of people and enhanced living conditions in communities worldwide. By attracting innovators from around the world and fostering international collaboration, the award continues to advance practical solutions to one of the world’s most pressing humanitarian and developmental challenges while supporting a more secure and sustainable future for the most vulnerable communities.